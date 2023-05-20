Rid city of traffic mayhem

A modern progressive city is one whose commuter transport works efficiently. Nairobi, which in the 1960s to the 1980s had a reliable commuter bus transportation system, has in recent years descended into chaos, with a rogue matatu sub-sector behind its endemic traffic jams.

However, there was some hope recently when the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service was mooted, and the Transport ministry moved quickly to identify routes and build stations and other infrastructure. That was more than two years ago. Then Transport Secretary James Macharia visited South Africa to inspect buses to provide the BRT service in Nairobi, and everything went quiet.

In the meantime, Dar es Salaam and Addis Ababa have overtaken Nairobi in the development of commuter transport systems. Dar es Salaam’s BRT is up and running, while Addis has electric trains serving the city. But Nairobi, which has in the past been the showcase of urban development in the region, is lagging behind.

Its project, which started on a high note, with pick-up and drop-off points being established on the Thika Superhighway, was due to begin operations last July. The facilities have been left to rust, with not a word from the officials. If Nairobi cannot do it, then what of Mombasa, Kisumu, and other towns?

Traffic jams reportedly cost Nairobi Sh100 billion every year in lost productivity. It takes nearly an hour to commute from the city centre to the outskirts, a distance that should take much less time. The transport mess speaks volumes about corruption, inefficiency and mismanagement.

However, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel following an agreement between Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to revive the stalled BRT project and ease traffic congestion.