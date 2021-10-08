Rewards for medals spot on

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) should be lauded for rewarding athletes who excelled at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which were held from July 23 to August 8 this year.

At a ceremony in Eldoret on Wednesday night, NOC-K rewarded each gold medallist from the 2020 Olympic Games with Sh900,000, while silver and bronze medallists took home Sh650,000 and Sh400,000 respectively.

At the same ceremony, NOC-K also recognised Wilson Kiprugut Chumo, Kenya's first Olympic medallist who claimed bronze in the 800 metres race at the 1964 Olympics, and legendary athlete Kipchoge Keino.

These awards and recognition will go a long way in motivating the athletes to perform even better in future championships. But more importantly, NOC-K has supplemented the government’s reward scheme.

Days after Team Kenya athletes returned home from the Olympics, the President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted medallists from the quadrennial competition to a luncheon at State House, Nairobi, on August 16.

President Kenyatta presented Sh1 million to gold medallists, Sh750,000 to silver medallists and Sh500,000 to bronze medallists.

A total of 10 medallists benefited from the government’s reward scheme. Kenya had won four gold medals, four silver and two bronze medals at the Olympics to emerge the best performing African country at the championships, and 19th overall out of 105 countries and territories.

In addition to the government’s reward scheme, President Kenyatta rewarded all Team Kenya athletes with Sh200,000 each at State House, Mombasa, days later.