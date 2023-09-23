Reward to boost graft war

The promotion of whistleblowing through enhanced legislation should go a long way in boosting the campaign against corruption. Ironically, this is, indeed, how some people can reap legitimately from graft.

The Whistleblower Protection Bill 2023, which is before the National Assembly, seeks to richly reward people whose disclosure leads to the recovery of money or an asset as well as the arrest and conviction of the culprit.

If passed, the Bill proposed by Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu could see the establishment of a Whistleblowers Reward Fund to fete these daring people. They will receive 10 per cent of the ill-gotten wealth they help the authorities to seize. However, there is a need to discourage frivolous or baseless claims by slapping stiff penalties on those who give false information. This way, the proposed law will ensure the protection of genuine whistleblowers through confidentiality.

The Bill wants those failing to make a disclosure while aware that improper conduct has occurred or is likely to occur punished. Anyone convicted will face a fine of Sh5 million or imprisonment for seven years or both. This should enhance ethics and integrity and curb misuse or mismanagement of public funds. The new legislation should complement the Bribery Act of 2016, which provides for prevention, investigation and punishment.

There has been victimisation of whistleblowers. Recently, the man who exposed hospitals that have been swindling elderly patients through the National Health Insurance Fund received death threats after his exposé was aired on NTV.

Perhaps the most famous Kenyan whistleblower was the late Central Bank clerk David Munyakei, who exposed the Goldenberg scandal. He died a broke and dejected man after uncovering the hefty compensation for fictitious gold and diamond exports. Former Ethics and Governance PS John Githongo quit his job after accusing some powerful people of graft during the late President Mwai Kibaki’s reign.