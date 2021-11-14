Revive our dead Kenyan football

It is saddening that the national football team, Harambee Stars, have yet again failed to qualify for the Fifa World Cup.

This comes barely a year since they failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. To add insult to injury, the team has not won a match in Group E of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, whose other members are Mali, Rwanda and Uganda. This is even as they host Rwanda’s Amavubi Stars today in a dead-rubber clash at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Against this poor record, the onus is on the caretaker committee chaired by Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera, which was appointed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed last week as she disbanded the Nick Mwendwa-led Football Kenya Federation (FKF) board, to bring back our lost glory in football.

It is worrying that Harambee Stars have had seven coaches for the six years that embattled FKF president Mwendwa was in office. No doubt, this high turnover of coaches is to blame for the team’s continued poor performance. Some of the coaches have also been hired on questionable contracts, raising eyebrows. For instance, Turkish trainer Engin Firat was given a two-month contract that expires after today’s match.

The Ringera committee should come up with a ‘Marshall Plan’ that will put Kenya in the top tier of world football. It should, for instance, find ways on how talents can be nurtured throughout the country, so that the national team soars high.

We need to turn a new leaf urgently in the management of our football, which can only be achieved by putting in place proper mechanisms to run the sport in the country. That will provide employment to many youth across the country whose talents are wasting away due to poor management of the sport. In turn , it will boost economic growth.