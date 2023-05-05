Revive Kenyan cycling

Ten days ago, International Cycling Union (UCI) President David Lappartient oversaw the Confederation of African Cycling Congress in Nairobi. Kenya’s hosting of the Congress revived hopes that the sport could finally find its right wheels domestically.

But even as Lappartient said he is working to have Africa fully on board as the global body fights for the sport’s universality by offering equal opportunities and exposure, cycling in Kenya remains on its deathbed.

With no programmes or calendar competitions lined up locally, Kenya can’t dream of competing on a level playing field with the more developed cycling nations.

The few international cyclists we have are forced to look to countries like Rwanda, Ethiopia, Eritrea and South Africa, which have robust competitions, for worthwhile competitions.

The emphasis by Lappartient on the need for more high-quality races in Africa is timely, but it’s only our neighbours who are bound to benefit due to their vibrant cycling infrastructure.

While Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, who spoke at the Congress, pushed for the idea of a “Tour of Kenya” race as a dominant feature on the African cycling calendar, Kenya yearns for a competent local administration to actualise this dream.

The moribund Kenya Cycling Federation needs new blood in its administration if the country is to develop programmes to nurture cyclists from a tender age.

Were the global body to seek talent from Kenya to be seconded to the World Cycling Centre at the UCI headquarters in Aigle, Switzerland, it’s a shame that we can’t provide such quality yet.

The Aigle Centre has produced renowned cyclists, such as four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, who, ironically, was born in Kenya, and Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay, who was the first black African cyclist to win a stage of the prestigious Giro d’Italia.