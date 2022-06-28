Revive cotton farming

Eldoret-based Rivatex East Africa Ltd is operating way below capacity despite injection by the government of billions of shillings into the textile firm over the past two decades, according to the Auditor-General.

Whereas the firm, acquired by Moi University for Sh205 million in 2007, can process 20,000 bales of cotton per month, it receives only 3,000. The deficit, worth a whopping Sh17 billion, is sourced from East African Community member states.

Sadly, while the biggest challenge for Rivatex is lack of raw materials, the management and the government seem to be under the erroneous impression that pumping more funds into the firm, whose dipping fortunes epitomise the sad state of the country’s once vibrant textile industry, will resuscitate it.

Rivatex secured a Sh3 billion loan from the Indian government last year and Sh3 billion from the National Treasury. In the 2019/2020 budget, it was allocated Sh1.1 billion. The government recently injected Sh650 million for modernising it.

Instead of throwing good money after bad, the state should invest heavily in the revival of cotton farming, which has huge potential. Kenya produces an average of 5,300 tonnes of lint monthly against a demand of 38,000 tonnes. Tapping into this value chain can create many jobs and bolster the economy.

As the debate rages on how to wean Kenyans of imported second-hand clothes, ramping up cotton farming would be a great place to start as it has the potential to boost agro-processing and also make new clothes more affordable locally.