Revive bipartisan talks to avert national chaos

The impending resumption of anti-government demonstrations is worrying as the stage could once again be set for violent confrontations. Tomorrow could see a return of Maandamano and strong-arm actions that often leave innocent people brutalised.

To squarely blame for this will be the politicians on either side. An end to the calm and tranquility that the country has enjoyed since President William Ruto reached out to opposition Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga, leading to bipartisan talks to resolve the political standoff, will be a huge betrayal of the people. It is, of course, the ordinary Kenyans who always bear the brunt as the bulls fight their political wars.

During the last demos, several people were killed and property destroyed. A repeat looms, thanks to the hardline stances. The government argues that it has a constitutional responsibility to maintain law and order. That is true. But the supreme law also allows Kenyans to picket or hold peaceful demonstrations to express their grievances against the government.

It is a pity that, instead of promoting bipartisan talks, the government seems to prefer unilateral decisions to bulldoze its way. The use of force against peaceful demonstrators cannot be justified. Reason must prevail with the leaders opting for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

There is public anger over the forcing through Parliament of the unpopular Finance Bill 2023 and the Budget, which has upset the opposition and civil society. The housing levy and other measures will exert an extra burden on Kenyans reeling under a high cost of living and the tax increases.

While the right to demonstrate is guaranteed, the organisers must also ensure that the protests are peaceful. The protesters must refrain from violence and not disrupt normal business.