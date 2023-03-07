Revitalise heroes council

The death of 90-year-old Enock Ondego on February 26 brings to the fore the vexed issue of Kenya’s treatment of its heroes.

Mzee Ondego, who is credited with the creation of Wimbo wa Historia, Kenya Yetu and other songs that are still played during national celebrations, reportedly died of a stroke after receiving the sad news that he would be kicked out of a house whose Sh6,000 monthly rent the government had been paying.

The merits of the eviction notice aside, Ondego joins a long list of Kenyans who fit the definition of national heroes and heroines but who died in debilitating penury and indignity.

This need not be the case in a country where the supreme law recognises the place of those who brought justice, freedom and pride to the country.

In 2014, the National Assembly enacted the Kenya Heroes Act, No 5 of 2014, which paved the way for the establishment of the National Heroes Council. The council was expected to come up with a transparent framework for identifying the country’s heroes for recognition.

However, not much has since been heard of the agency. The only time it featured in public discourse was in 2017, when a man whose only claim to fame was queuing to vote while clutching a plastic bag of githeri was accorded the kind of treatment that should be reserved for real heroes.

The council should be revitalised to do its work. For, a country that does not recognise its heroes runs the risk of courting a patriotism deficit, as few would be willing to do their country proud if, at the end of the day, there is nothing to show for it.