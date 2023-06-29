Revitalise dairy sector

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced a revamp of the New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (New KCC) in an initiative aimed at doubling the contribution of the dairy sub-sector to gross domestic product.

The government will further integrate New KCC into the recently reintroduced school feeding programme sponsored by the national and county governments.

The collaboration will not only strengthen the dairy value chain but also address the nutritional needs of school-going children. The State-owned firm can serve as the anchor agency for this commendable plan and prevent the exploitation of farmers by cartels and oligarchs.

Well executed, the plan could ease the challenges that plague the dairy sector, where consumers are burdened with exorbitant milk prices yet farmers receive a pittance for their hard work. To cushion farmers against market fluctuations and unpredictable conditions like poor prices during rainy seasons, New KCC should latch onto conversion of surplus milk to powder, among other value-addition strategies. That will stabilise incomes and ensure sustainable farming all year round.

Besides strengthening its governance structures, New KCC must diversify its product portfolio. Fresh milk, long-life UHT milk, fermented milk, cheese, ghee and other dairy products should be explored for local and international markets. This will expand the company’s reach and open new avenues for revenue generation, benefiting both farmers and consumers.