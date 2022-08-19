Revitalise boxing team 

As Kenya reviews its performance at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, the continued disastrous performance of the national boxing team, the ‘Hit Squad’, shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Team Kenya collected 21 medals: six gold, five silver and 10 bronze.

Once again, athletics produced all the medals, save for the one bronze panned by Hellen Wawira in para power-lifting.

Kenya fielded 127 competitors and had hoped for medals in athletics, swimming and boxing from the 21 disciplines entered.

For 28 years now, victory has proved elusive for Kenya in boxing.

What made it worse in Birmingham is that the country failed to secure any medal from the ring for the first time since the 2002 Games in Manchester.

Nick Okoth (featherweight), Shaffi Bakari (bantamweight), Elizabeth Adiego (middleweight) and Christine Ongare (minimumweight) were all bundled out in the preliminary rounds.

Ongare won Kenya’s only boxing medal (bronze) at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, with Benson Gicharu also getting bronze at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

Okoth was 11 years old when Abdurahaman Ramadhani (light flyweight) and Omar Ahmed Kassongo (heavyweight) gave Kenya its last victories at the Games.

Reforms are needed in boxing, right from the technical bench to the playing unit, which has ageing boxers who have represented Kenya in four editions of the Commonwealth Games with very little to show.

New blood and proper structures are needed to give the ‘Hit Squad’ the punch it needs.

Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) treasurer Benjamin Musa and secretary-general Dave Munuve, who are the national team head coach and deputy, respectively, are not answerable to anyone.

Boxing can’t thrive where officials cannot be questioned even after poor results in major championships.

It should also be noted that the poor run in Birmingham came almost three months after another disastrous performance at the Women’s World Championship in Istanbul, Turkey.