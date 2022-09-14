Revisit food, fuel prices

It’s too early to contemplate disappointment, just days after President William Ruto’s inauguration. Celebrations are still rife, but the reality of the tough times ahead is dawning.

As President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has pledged, one of its immediate tasks is to lower food prices.

The Uhuru Kenyatta administration had, in its final days, toyed around with a subsidy that reduced the price of the staple maize flour from Sh230 to Sh100 per two-kilogramme packet.

But it came at a huge cost to the Exchequer and was quietly withdrawn, to the people’s chagrin. Many had hoped that the Ruto government would immediately restore the pocket-friendly unga.

The unga subsidy gobbled up Sh7 billion in a month. The fuel subsidy has cost taxpayers Sh144 billion with Sh60 spent in the past four months alone.

This is not sustainable. Instead of subsidies, the Ruto presidency wants to empower producers by providing affordable farm inputs, fertiliser and seed.

President Ruto is, of course, keen to implement his election campaign pledges that, definitely, played a significant role in his victory. Some 1.4 million bags of fertiliser—with the retail price of a 50kg back almost halved from Sh6,500 to Sh3,500—will be supplied from next week to enable farmers to make good use of the short rains to boost crop production.

The only problem is, the harvest will be several months later. It is, therefore, not an immediate solution to the current crisis.

Life is going to get tougher as the new administration is sceptical about the costly fuel and food subsidies.

Kenyans should expect higher fuel prices of over Sh200 per litre, with a ripple effect on the cost of other goods and services. With most households unable to afford food, this calls for urgent government intervention.

The government must find ways and means, including tax breaks and other incentives, to lower the cost of living.