Revise the Finance Bill

Members of Parliament sit this week to discuss the Finance Bill, 2022, an ambitious proposed law that seeks to raise an additional Sh50 billion to finance the Sh3.33 trillion national Budget for the new financial year.

As Parliament meets and sends the Bill out for the constitutionally required public participation, Kenyans are a weary lot as it is clear that the government intends to use this new law to impose more taxes on them.

They are concerned that there appears to be little effort to address the runaway cost of living, which, combined with the effects of inflation, Covid-19 and drought, have made life a daily struggle for millions.

From Moyale to Mombasa, Kiambu to Kitui, Kenyans can scarcely afford to put food on the table, and a recent survey by the Kenya Institute of Public Policy Research and Analysis showed that almost six in every 10 Kenyans are struggling to pay rent.

It’s against this backdrop that MPs discuss this Bill. As we report elsewhere today, the National Treasury appears to have handed Parliament’s Finance and Planning Committee, chaired by Homa Bay County Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, a poisoned chalice. Passing it as proposed will put more pain and pressure on a struggling population, yet revising it will deny the Treasury the billions it needs to fund the huge Budget.

It is reassuring to the public that Ms Wanga, in an interview with this newspaper, says her committee will ensure “thorough public participation”, and that “the views raised by Kenyans will form part” of the committee’s report to Parliament.

But that is not enough. Kenyans want an assurance that its leaders understand their pains. Majority of the products earmarked for taxation will raise the prices of consumer goods, increase the cost of production and hence flood the local market with imported goods, and lead to job losses as manufacturers cut costs to stay afloat.