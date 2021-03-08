Review taxes on fuel

The latest hefty increase in fuel prices continues the gloomy season for Kenyans, who have had to grapple with tough challenges in this first quarter of the year. This comes at a time when businesses are struggling to recover from the debilitating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These had largely been expected to ease, with the rising hope that the country had flattened the curve. However, there has been an increase in infections and deaths.

This scourge has for the past year battered the country, with numerous job losses. Many businesses, including services and manufacturing industries, laid off staff and cut back on production to stay afloat. This latest fuel price increase, the highest in several months, will only make the situation worse.

Last month, Kenyans paid 13.8 per cent more for fuel products, piling pressure on households and the economy.

The high cost of fuel has led to a sharp increase in the prices of consumer goods. Transporters and other service providers will just pass on the extra cost to consumers.

The impact of this huge fuel price increase is the high cost of consumer goods. It is, therefore, hardly surprising that the government has come under criticism for the heavy taxation of fuel, which critics have denounced as “immoral and unsustainable”. Taxes and levies, for example, account for Sh56.42 or 48.98 per cent of the Sh115 per litre of fuel that Nairobi motorists will now pay until March 14.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Commission may argue that it has no control over the pricing of this imported commodity that drives the economy. It will further cite the fact that the price review is based on external factors.