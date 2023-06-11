







The government should review Talanta Hela. When it was first made public through a Draft 2023 Budget Policy Statement on January 18, Talanta Hela was presented as an ambitious plan by the government to rebuild and monetise sports and the creative industry.

It first proposed a grassroots youth football tournament in all 47 counties. Speaking at the launch of the programme in Nairobi on February 16, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said the government would use that to identify talented youth to take the country to the 2030 Fifa World Cup. He said the same thing about the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

There was fanfare and celebrations when Namwamba unveiled the various committees and a council to realise the ambitious programme. He would head Talanta Hela Council, meant to give vision and overall policy direction to the initiative. The members were Dennis Itumbi, the ICT and Digital ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) nominee, sports journalist Carol Radull (Sports Technical Committee chairperson) and comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill, who would head the Creative Technical Committee that also had social media personality Azziad Nasenya.

However, on May 22 High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi suspended the programme until a case filed by sports personality Charles Mugane is heard and determined.

In a gazette notice last Wednesday, Namwamba revoked the council and technical committees and revoked the appointments. That came even as President William Ruto went on to launch the programme at State House, Nairobi, on Friday.