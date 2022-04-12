Review role of National Oil to end fuel shortages

The prolonged fuel crisis has exposed gaps in the country’s supply chain that need to be addressed urgently. The blame game between marketers and the government aside, it’s clear that the country deserves a strong public strategic petroleum reserve backed by an efficient distribution system to cushion consumers from inconveniences experienced over the past two or so weeks.

The state must urgently go back to the drawing board and review the role of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock) as a long-term solution to this madness. The formation of Nock was triggered by the oil crises of the 1970s and the consequent supply disruptions and historic price increases. Those made petroleum products account for a third of the import bill, making the commodity the single largest item responsible for the drain on the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

Technically, Nock became a special instrument for the government to have greater control of the petroleum sector, which is key to the country’s economic performance. The state would turn to it to stabilise supply and prices and, primarily, to reduce the impact of disruptions in petroleum product supply.

Regrettably, decades of mismanagement, fraud and under-funding have reduced Nock to a shell. It cannot discharge its mandate, leaving the industry and consumers at the mercy of private players with selfish interests and intentions. Yet with a properly functional state-run strategic reserve, consumers would have been spared the inconveniences.

The State must pick lessons from this crisis and regenerate Nock as a dependable fall-back plan whenever there are disruptions in the market. Although Kenya is a liberal economy, there must be safety nets to tackle rogue market players. Revival of Nock is in the interest of the public and the State must do all within its means to restore this critical agency.