Review proposed rules to enhance healthcare

Provision of affordable quality healthcare is a vital national goal. Under the banner of the universal health coverage (UHC), more Kenyans should have access to qualified medical practitioners, facilities and drugs.

As the government grapples with the new Social Health Insurance (Shif) to replace the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), there is anxiety. And the people have a right to seek explanations directly or through judicial clarifications. But any new plan must comply with the constitutional requirement for public participation, as emphasised in many court rulings.

The government has proposed tough measures to address corruption through inflated hospital bills and other loopholes and ease the transition to Shif. In the published draft Social Health Insurance (General) Regulations, 2023, the amount paid for health services, be it in the private or public health facilities, will be determined by the Social Health Authority.

The proposed rules also cover the costly treatment of Kenyans abroad, which has bankrupted many families. A medical or dental practitioner may refer a patient overseas if there is evidence that the condition cannot be handled locally, it’s more cost-effective there or the patient opts for it. Kenyans wishing to seek treatment abroad must inform the Health ministry.

Although the implementation of the Shif Act has been suspended the court over its constitutionality, with the ruling in February, the government is conducting public participation.

There has been some anxiety over health services following the revelation that the NHIF will cease to exist by December 31. The fate of EduAfya, which covers public secondary school students, is also a matter of concern with fears that the learners might be left exposed without health insurance.