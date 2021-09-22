Review price of fuel and basic commodity levies

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Parliament has a chance to redeem itself and resolve the contentious fuel price increases that have caused so much pain and dissatisfaction among the citizens. National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has tasked the Finance Committee to review the Finance Act to repeal sections that allow for increased taxation of petroleum products. This comes as a result of a petition by public-spirited individuals and general denunciation by the citizens.

