Review port directive

The pronouncement by President William Ruto that cargo clearing revert to the Port of Mombasa has expectedly elicited a heated public debate.

The Head of State reasons that this would reinvigorate the economy of the coastal resort city by creating jobs and supporting businesses around the gateway.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had moved the services to the Nairobi Inland Container Depot (ICD) to ease congestion at the Mombasa port and enhance its competitiveness while boosting standard gauge railway (SGR) traffic to drive revenue for debt repayment and support operations.

From a revenue standpoint, President Kenyatta’s decision boosted SGR operations, with cargo forming nearly 90 per cent of its operations.

The intentions of both Dr Ruto and his predecessor are sensible, although there is a clear need for an in-depth review of the whole arrangement to find the best fit.

For instance, there have been concerns that mandatory movement of cargo on the SGR to Nairobi and beyond negates the freedom of choice, especially in a liberal economy.

But for the proponents, it meant ring-fencing revenue to help in repaying the Chinese infrastructure loans that were used to construct the railway.

The proponents of cargo clearance at the ICD in Nairobi also maintained that it helped to decongest the Mombasa port and improved its competitiveness against rival gateways such as Dar es Salaam.

They added that the arrangement boosted revenue and tax collection by Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Revenue Authority owing to fluid operations and the port.

President Ruto ought to look at both sides of the coin and ensure a balance—whereby SGR operations are not negatively affected while cargo owners have a choice on where to have their consignments cleared.