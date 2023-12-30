Review medical lease deals

Medical equipment worth Sh555 million is lying idle in some hospitals in 12 counties, as patients are forced to travel far away in search of services in private institutions.

A special audit has revealed that some of the equipment has broken down, as some hospitals lack buildings and required infrastructure to install it. Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu says eight of the hospitals had faulty equipment worth Sh185.6 million.

Some of this equipment that has been found wanting was acquired through agreements with donors that involved lots of funds. An emergency response deal between Kenya and France to help deal with the Covid-19 pandemic of two years ago has also ended badly. This had been intended to strengthen the capacity of the counties through the installation as well as the supply and installation of medical and non-medical equipment.

The second deal in the North Rift counties was meant to help reduce maternal and infant mortality and decongest the Moi Referral and Teaching Hospital by improving maternity facilities at satellite hospitals.

But the worst arrangement was the Sh38 billion deal for the purchase of medical equipment for the counties that turned out to be a huge wastage of public resources. The counties have always complained that they ended paying debts that they were not involved in negotiating. The counties received medical kits in lucrative deals for the foreign companies behind the deals.

These are public funds that are being spent hence the need for transparency and accountability. These medical equipment leasing arrangements remain a monumental rip-off and shame for the counties.