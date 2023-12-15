Review local youth sports in country

The recent performances by the national age group teams, especially in football, have exposed the country’s preparedness and sports development structures.

Kenya Junior Starlets lost to Uganda in extra time 2-1 in the final of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Under-18 Championship last Saturday in Kisumu even though the juniors displayed great potential.

Kenya under-15 boys’ and girls’ teams were on Wednesday beaten by their Uganda rivals in the Cecafa Zonal qualifiers for the CAF African Schools Football Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi.

Both the Uganda boy’s and girls’ team will now represent Cecafa at African Schools Championships in April next year.

These performances should be a cause for worry and food for thought. Questions are not only arising on what our neighbours, Uganda, are doing right but also the standards of the football academies that have been mushrooming across the country.

Notably, the results came a few days after the national cricket team lost to, among others, Uganda, in the Africa qualifiers for the 2025 T20 World Cup in Namibia. Uganda qualified for the world event for the first time alongside Namibia.

The government also needs to revisit the school curriculum that should be tailored towards sports, too.

Fortnight or monthly specialised sports camps for age groups need to be encouraged in the counties.