Review gas cylinder tax

One of President William Ruto’s popular promises to ease the hardships of his fellow Kenyans could be in jeopardy over a decision whose possible adverse consequences might have escaped close scrutiny.

After he pledged to lower the cost of gas cylinders, the government suspended the application of the East African Community (EAC) Common External Tariff of zero import duty, opting for a 35 per cent tax. Only Kenya and Uganda imposed it.

As a result, the cost of imported liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders is set to increase. And this, just months after President Ruto declared that his government would reduce the cost of a 6kg gas cylinder by 82.1 per cent to Sh300-500 from Sh2,800 in this financial year, a major boost to households.

This would have been possible through the removal of various levies, including Value Added Tax (VAT).

However, some analysts see the duty as aimed at gradually discouraging importation of cylinders so as to boost local manufacturing. But it will not be that easy, what with limited local capacity.

Interestingly, the Finance Act, 2023, whose implementation was halted by the High Court, had removed the eight per cent VAT on cooking gas to make it more affordable.

The promotion of cooking gas is not only healthy but also boosts conservation by discouraging the use of kerosene, firewood and charcoal, which are environmental hazards. Health and demographic survey data show 59.9 per cent of households in urban centres use LPG for cooking but only 8.8 per cent in rural areas. Make LPG more affordable in the villages.