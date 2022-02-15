Review fuel subsidy model

By  Editorial

For about 10 months now, the State has intervened in consumer prices of fuel to defuse public outrage over expensive supplies. The subsidy scheme is supported by billions of shillings raised from fuel consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy, which was increased to Sh5.40 a litre in July 2020 from a measly Sh0.40.

