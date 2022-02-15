Review fuel subsidy model

For about 10 months now, the State has intervened in consumer prices of fuel to defuse public outrage over expensive supplies. The subsidy scheme is supported by billions of shillings raised from fuel consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy, which was increased to Sh5.40 a litre in July 2020 from a measly Sh0.40.

Legislators are now questioning the effectiveness and sustainability of this scheme after it emerged that its levy raked in a whopping Sh55 billion from motorists last year alone.

The concern by the MPs is valid and rekindles debate on the overall illusionary nature of subsidy schemes. A common belief is that subsidies usually entail the state pumping cash to consumers, which is not the case. Although the fund cushions consumers from volatility in fuel prices, it also sees motorists lose out whenever they are taxed at the pump.

Around the world, self-funding price stabilisation schemes are deployed to keep in check upward or downward swings in global oil prices. The stabilisation funds traditionally go into surplus when global oil prices are low and reimburse the consumers whenever the prices go up.

In the current case in Kenya, the sustainability of the so-called subsidy scheme is highly debatable, given the fact that the country already had in place a mid-month pricing formula that worked well to track global oil prices and set consumer costs appropriately.

The government should return to the drawing board and reflect on the risks of such direct control on the price of fuel, especially now that volatility of the commodity is highly unpredictable and may be long drawn-out. The illusion of the state funding subsidies comes with serious political backlash whenever such gestures are lifted.