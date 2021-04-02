Review Covid-19 rules to ease Kenyans’ pain

Editorial

By  Editorial

Kenyans are counting heavy losses resulting from the partial lockdown imposed last week to contain the spread of coronavirus. Cessation of movement out of Nairobi and four adjoining counties, long hours of curfew that start at 8pm and closure of restaurants and other public spaces have hit businesses hard. Considering that they were just coming out of recession following last year’s prolonged closure, the businesses are suffering a double tragedy.

