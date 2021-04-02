Review Covid-19 rules to ease Kenyans’ pain

Kenyans are counting heavy losses resulting from the partial lockdown imposed last week to contain the spread of coronavirus. Cessation of movement out of Nairobi and four adjoining counties, long hours of curfew that start at 8pm and closure of restaurants and other public spaces have hit businesses hard. Considering that they were just coming out of recession following last year’s prolonged closure, the businesses are suffering a double tragedy.

This week, President Uhuru Kenyatta sought to downplay the pains, arguing the economy is functioning normally, albeit with minimal disruptions. He argued that the disruptions only affect five counties, and that businesses are operating at full capacity in other counties, hence there is no reason to panic.

Rather than seek to assuage an angry public, the government should confront the real issues burdening the citizens. Among others, the public is seeking tax reliefs to cushion them from the losses they incur daily due to dwindling incomes.

Hospitality

It is also important to note that Nairobi accounts for nearly half of the national incomes and when it is paralysed, the rest of the country bleeds. Hospitality, transport, logistics and service sectors are major employers, and when they are grounded, thousands of workers are rendered jobless and helpless.

The government, we understand, needed to impose tough rules as Covid-19 infections and deaths have risen astronomically in the past two months, causing so much strain on health care systems and households. Health resources are all diverted to fighting Covid-19, leaving little cash for other diseases.