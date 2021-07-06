Review compulsory NHIF-run health insurance plan

Provision of quality health for all remains one of the key strategic and developmental goals of the government. The Jubilee administration has listed universal health coverage (UHC) among its ‘Big Four Agenda’ and increasingly mobilised resources to achieve the goal.

National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has been tasked with the responsibility of supporting that goal and explicitly states that in its mission statement. NHIF applies the model of pooling resources from all workers and voluntary contributors and using that to pay for medical expenditure incurred by the subscribers.

Underpinning this is the fact that healthcare is expensive and beyond the reach of most households. This has been made more explicit in recent times with the devastation of Covid-19, which has caused much financial pain to the afflicted and their families.

NHIF is a public insurer with responsibilities. It acts as the national medical insurer of last resort. However, it is not feasible for it to promote UHC without additional resources since the current contributions cannot match all the medical costs.

This week, NHIF chief executive Peter Kamunyo made some startling pronouncement. He stated that NHIF will henceforth limit its services and only pay bills after private insurers have offset most of the costs.

This is part of the changes in the proposed NHIF (Amendment) Bill that is due for debate in Parliament. Among others, the proposed law seeks to make medical cover compulsory for all adult Kenyans. Besides, the proposal wants employers to match employees’ contributions. The overall goal is to raise funds for NHIF by expanding the net of contributors and reducing expenditures on medical cover.