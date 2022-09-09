Review athletics results

The high-profile 2021/2022 Diamond League athletics season ended with a two-day final in Zurich on Thursday.

We would like to congratulate the five Kenyan athletes who staged standout performances to win their respective competitions.

Olympic and world champions Faith Chepng’etich (1,500 metres) and Emmanuel Korir (800 metres) retained their Diamond League Trophies as Commonwealth Games champions Beatrice Chebet (5,000 metres) and Mary Moraa (800 metres) won their maiden trophies alongside Nicholas Kimeli (5,000 metres).

These performances also handed them wild-card entries into next year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

By Kenya’s lofty standards, the results from Oregon and Birmingham were below par, hence the need for a proper review of athletics systems in the country.

Such review should cover facilities, competitions, administration, coaching, talent search and anti-doping, among other key areas.

Athletics Kenya (AK) must hold a national conversation with all stakeholders. The doping menace is now a major hindrance to the growth of athletics.

Over 20 Kenyan athletes have been banned this year after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. Five of them were ejected from the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games.