Reverse losing streak 

Great fanfare marked the end of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday, but Team Kenya’s lacklustre performance did not escape the attention of local fans.

Despite a slight improvement compared to the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia, Kenya did not diversify its sources of medals.

All of Kenya’s medals came from athletics competitions, with the exception of one bronze medal won by Hellen Wawira in para powerlifting.

Kenya won 21 medals; six gold, five silver and 10 bronze surpassing the tally from Gold Coast Games where Team Kenya collected 17 medals; four gold, seven silver and six bronze.

The country sent 127 sportsmen and women to Birmingham hoping for medals in athletics, rugby, swimming and boxing.

Kenya finished 13th overall in the medal standings, and third in Africa, after Nigeria and South Africa. Australia again topped the standings with 177 medals; 67 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze.

In Birmingham, Kenyan athletes were in awe of the modern facilities but once the competitions began, most of the country’s teams fell to their more superior opponents.

Kenyan swimmers and boxers who have previously earned the country medals in the Commonwealth Games performed below par.

Kenya needs urgent reforms in boxing. The technical bench needs fresh ideas to stay abreast of changing dynamics of the game, and the squad needs fresh talent.

It is hoped that the normalisation committee instituted by the world swimming body, Fina, last month, will bring sanity to the Kenya Swimming Federation, which has been embroiled in wrangles for six years, hampering the growth of the sport.

Kenya missed out on medals in events it has consistently done well in the past. Kenya failed to win gold in men's and women’s marathons.

The country also lost 10,000m, 1,500m and men’s 5,000m titles. This trend is largely reflected in global championships Kenya has participated in over the past two years.