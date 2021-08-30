Reverse Kenya Power’s slow slide to extinction

Kenya Power is hurtling from one crisis to another and tottering on the brink of collapse. The corporation is in a sorry state and exemplifies the ugly face of corruption, mismanagement, wastage and outright theft.

Unfortunately, little is being done to avert the corporation’s imminent collapse. Representations have been made at various levels, including Parliament and courts, in search of redress for the corporation but without success.

As we report in a series of articles this week, Kenya Power is home to entrenched cartels that fleece the firm to the core. For starters, Kenya Power has institutionalised a contract with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which sell to it power at highly inflated rates.

Paradoxically, the IPPs which first came to the scene in 2000, were supposed to be short-term contractors to fill supply gaps and then exit. But that was not to be. They have become permanent feature and found ways of running rings around Kenya Power to the extent they are indispensable.

Dubious contracts

Second, Kenya Power has become a hub for all sorts of dubious contracts. It is packed with faulty transformers and equipment brought by the shadowy contractors. Add to this underhand deals by the company’s employees, as well as technical and commercial losses and the situation becomes grim. Cumulatively, these shady deals have brought down the company to its knees. And the loser is the consumer.

Electricity bills have risen astronomically as the power company inflates bills to recover lost revenues. Power supply is erratic and consumers perennially experience outages.

In May 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched an ambitious project to expand electricity supply to majority of Kenyans. Dubbed the Last Mile Connectivity Project with an estimated cost of Sh34 billion, President Kenyatta pledged to get 70 per cent of the households connected to the national grid. That has come a cropper.