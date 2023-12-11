Revamp to break up monopoly, end outages

Energy Cabinet Secretary David Chirchir’s half-hearted response to the shame that Kenya Power, which enjoys a near monopoly in power distribution, continues to plunge the country into, is unacceptable. For the second time in four months, the country has suffered a major blackout, paralysing essential operations.

Consumers have over the years complained about inefficiency, and seem to have accepted this as the way things should be. But the two massive power failures have rocked the JKIA in Nairobi, the regional travel hub.

In August, the Kenya Airports Authority boss was shown the door, but somehow, his Kenya Power counterpart escaped sanction. However, CS Chirchir has now come up with some explanation and an announcement about power rationing. Kenya Power will begin rationing electricity in western Kenya to ease the pressure on the national grid.

This region is the fifth biggest consumer of electricity. An ageing electricity line has reportedly been struggling to accommodate a sudden spike in demand. CS Chirchir says the ministry has opted for load-shedding as a short-term solution following Sunday evening’s countrywide blackout: The sixth in three years.

Customers have suffered blackouts averaging 8.5 hours in a month since December last year. This is a crying national shame that hampers economic and social activities. But it is deeper than that.

This regional economic power is unable to maintain a reliable national electricity grid. It points to a shameless lack of capacity and ineptitude. These frequent blackouts undermine the economy and pose a social security risk. Urgently eliminate the endemic corruption in the power sector and streamline power distribution.