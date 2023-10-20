Revamp swimming sport

The local swimming federation should take advantage of a new lease of life extended to Kenya after many months in the cold to revamp the sport, which has suffered neglect in recent years following incessant wrangles.

Kenyan swimmers, who have missed out on opportunities to compete internationally while the country was serving a four-year ban imposed by the global body due to incessant wrangling, can now sigh with relief after the ban was lifted this week.

On Tuesday, World Aquatics, formerly known as FINA, lifted the ban on Kenya after the national federation held elections, which have been pending for years.

During a Special General Assembly on October 7 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Kenya Aquatics ushered into office a new team of officials in compliance with conditions set by World Aquatics.

World Aquatics had banned Kenya from its activities in August after the country failed to hold elections on July 7 as earlier instructed.

The elections were to be done within 90 days under the watch of a stabilisation committee seconded to Kenya by World Aquatics. The ban followed Kenya’s suspension from all swimming activities in January, 2021.

We commend World Aquatics, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya for working hand in hand to bring sanity to Kenyan swimming.

The new leadership of Kenya Aquatics, led by its president Maureen Owiti, must hit the ground running.

Since 2013, Kenyan swimming has been characterised by incessant wrangles, denying talented youth opportunities to advance their careers.