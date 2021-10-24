Return of fans welcome

  • Fans have been kept away from stadium since March last year following the Covid-19 outbreak.
  • The move was occasioned by the measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of the virus.

The move by the government to allow fans back to the stadium to cheer their favourite teams and players is timely and welcome. A circular released last week by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed in consultation with her Health colleague Mutahi Kagwe announced that fans consisting two-thirds of the stadium capacity will be allowed to grace sports events immediately.

