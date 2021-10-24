Return of fans welcome

The move by the government to allow fans back to the stadium to cheer their favourite teams and players is timely and welcome. A circular released last week by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed in consultation with her Health colleague Mutahi Kagwe announced that fans consisting two-thirds of the stadium capacity will be allowed to grace sports events immediately.

Fans have been kept away from stadium since March last year following the Covid-19 outbreak. The move was occasioned by the measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of the virus. Since, the sports economy has suffered with clubs and national teams missing out on crucial revenues realised from gate takings, most of which are channelled towards payment to athletes and service providers.

Traders, such as those selling drinks and snacks, in the stadium have also been affected while the athletes have missed out on the passionate cheers and jeers during matches that serve as motivation.

The attendance of fans at matches is also certain to ramp up an interest in the corporate bodies who wish to invest in sports because the large numbers offer them a chance to activate their products.