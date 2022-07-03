Return of breathalyser is welcome within the law

Road crashes are a major cause of death among Kenyans. As drink-driving is a key factor, the return of the breathalyser is a welcome development. The annual average of 3,000 death toll was surpassed last year, when more than 4,500 people died and tens of thousands seriously injured. It could get worse this year as more than 2,000 have been killed since January. That is a cause for alarm.

President Kenyatta signed the Traffic (Amendment) Bill into law last week, paving the way for the return of the breathalyser. Motorists found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol risk a fine not exceeding Sh100,000 or a two-year jail term or both. This must send shock waves among people fond of driving while drunk.

However, there is public apprehension owing to nasty past experiences with the gadget before court declared its use illegal in 2017. Rogue police officers took advantage of it to extort bribes from motorists. Most of the suspects arrested would grease the palms of traffic police to avoid being arraigned. There is also the inconvenience and suffering that people were subjected to when roadblocks were mounted and everybody tested. Some innocent people ended up spending many hours in the night cold. The restoration of the breathalyser should not be another cash cow for crooked traffic police but be properly used to enhance road safety.

This also calls for self-discipline by motorists. While strict enforcement of the law should prevent motorists from killing or maiming themselves and other people through reckless driving while drunk, the key message here is to not drink and drive. In other countries, those arrested for drink-driving are not humiliated and brutalised. Instead of roadblocks, the traffic police department should initiate patrols with individual suspects being pursued and stopped and, if necessary, safely driven to the police station to be charged with the offence.