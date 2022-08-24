Retired public servants deserve top healthcare

One of the biggest nightmares for retirees from both the private and public sectors is the lack of good healthcare.

It’s particularly disturbing, as it is in old age that most people are vulnerable to diseases and yet many of them don’t have enough funds for medication and other needs.

Healthcare costs are a big headache for most retirees once out of job-based medical schemes. The burden is increased by the diseases associated with ageing.

Healthcare costs have ballooned in recent years, badly eroding household incomes.

Ideally, people should save for their retirement or enrol for medical packages that cushion them from grave danger.

But this is easier said than done. Many will not have had any extra money to save or are ignorant of investment ideas or options.

And yet many retirees end up destitute, even after serving the nation diligently for years, and should, therefore, be enjoying their deserved rest.

Amid the gloom, though, there is some good news: the government plans to improve medical cover for retired civil servants.

A study to establish the best way to enhance the comfort of senior citizens is quite promising.

The Post-Retirement Medical Insurance Scheme will cover teachers, civil servants and members of the disciplined forces in their sunset years.

Pitfalls

However, there are challenges that need to be addressed. The medical insurance sector has many pitfalls that should be carefully navigated.

Whereas the objective here is to secure lives, the driving force in the industry is profit.

The tendency has been to lock out older people, who are considered an investment risk due to their vulnerability to illnesses.

If the radical changes proposed to protect the elderly are put in place, there will be light at the end of the tunnel for them.

The biggest test for the proposed scheme will be to ensure transparency and accountability.

Recent efforts to revamp the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) have not been smooth.

There have been reports of inflated claims and restrictions of services to paid-up members that make a mockery of the effort.

For the proposed venture to work, it must be sustainable and should provide adequate medical cover for the retirees.