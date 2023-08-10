Rethink raising land rates

The National Treasury’s approval of a review of land rates is good news for some six major towns as they will receive additional revenue.

But it could spell doom for property owners in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret and Kiambu who will dig deeper into their pockets to raise an extra Sh8 billion in rates and rents.

Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir says the government collects Sh3 billion yearly in land rates and rents, which were last reviewed several decades ago.

The new move is expected to generate Sh8 billion more. But it comes at a time when Kenyans are grappling with a sharply rising cost of living and skyrocketing prices of food and other basic commodities.

Many businesses are struggling to stay afloat and requiring owners to pay higher land rates will only compound the situation.

Another heavy burden is being thrust on Kenyans by their government, which has made life harder by imposing heavy taxes through the Finance Act. Besides doubling Value Added Tax (VAT) to 16 per cent, it also imposed a housing levy at 1.5 per cent each for salaried workers and their employers.

While the review of land rates could help to establish the real value of the properties after a fairly long period, this is hardly the time to impose it.

Indeed, this is just another insensitive measure by the government in a highly depressed economy.

While the idea is good, it should be considerate and logical and not result in higher rents for tenants or make land more widely unaffordable.

It should worry all that the government has tabled the National Rating Bill, 2023, which seeks to empower the 47 counties to seize and sell the property and land of rent and rate defaulters at the expiry of a 60-day notice.