Rethink pro golf focus

For yet another year, Kenyan golfers failed to challenge for the top prizes at the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship with no local player making the cut to the final two rounds. Darius van Driel maintained the tradition of foreign players taking off with the grand prize, the Dutchman pocketing almost Sh60 million on offer for the tournament’s winner.

All nine Kenyan professionals and four amateurs failed to progress in the European Tour tournament, a prominent round of the DP World Tour, with Ugandan Ronald Rugumayo sparing the region the blushes by making the cut and finishing 71st out of the field of 144 golfers. The only time a Kenyan came close to winning the Open was back in 1998, when Jacob Okello lost to Ricardo Gonzalez from Argentina in the play-off.

For the umpteenth time, we implore the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) to help Kenyan professionals to break the duck by investing in grassroots development of the sport and offering our players the much-needed global exposure in quality tournaments.

While it is commendable that the six-leg Safari Tour pro circuit was used by the region’s pros to prepare for the Open, this alone doesn’t suffice to challenge the globe-trotting foreign pros who compete in over 30 events per season. Organisationally, the Open has scaled from its humble beginnings in the European Challenge Tour to gain full European Tour status in 2021. It behoves the Kenyan pros to equally up the ante.