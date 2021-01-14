Rethink devolution of health to end the crisis

The crisis in the health sector due to a long-standing dispute over remuneration cannot be resolved through grandstanding, trickery and brinkmanship.

Health workers have demanded a pay rise, increased risk allowance, provision of personal protective gear and improved conditions of service.

We are appalled that the parties keep shifting goalposts at every turn and twist. And this is happening at the peak of coronavirus pandemic that has infected about 100,000 people and killed more than 1,700.

All parties must submit to dialogue and reason. This matter has been canvassed on several occasions with mixed results. In December, the government signed a deal with a cadre of the health workers, promising to meet their demands.

Understandably, that was based on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive. However, that has turned out to be hoax. Nothing concrete has been forthcoming since.

The national and county governments have flatly rejected the demands by the workers, who have been on strike for two months. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya have declared that the two levels of government cannot afford the compensation demanded by the workers and threatened to sack those on strike. However, the workers have dug in.

This is a delicate matter. Health workers deserve decent pay and improved conditions of service. But they are not alone; there are other professionals working in the public sector who deserve an equally better deal.

Cash crunch

Yet The National Treasury is reeling under a serious cash crunch. Even so, the government should honour the pledge made to the workers.

But the fundamental issue is that devolving management of health services to the counties was a grave mistake.

Counties do not have the capability to manage health services. The chaos in the health sector requires a review of the legal provisions to establish a mechanism for reverting the function to the national government for better management.