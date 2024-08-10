Retain school gas project

Though these are tough economic times, programmes of great benefit to the people should not be just abandoned. Adjustments have to be made following the budget cuts announced by the government. One vital government initiative is the cooking gas project for public boarding schools and other institutions.It is a pity, therefore, that President William Ruto’s school clean cooking gas project, which is one of his signature programmes to improve the people’s welfare, now hangs in the balance. It would make sense to find ways to help fulfil the President's promise.The Clean Cooking Gas Project for boarding institutions has had its allocation slashed in the on-going budget rationalisation for the 2024/25 financial year. This follows the withdrawal of the controversial Finance Bill, 2024, that contained what have been roundly denounced as “punitive and oppressive” tax proposals. The project was allocated Sh954.5 million in the current financial year. This has now been reduced by Sh258.3 million, substantially scaling down the targets from 75 to 50 beneficiary public learning institutions this year.The long-term target is to connect 5,000 institutions. The project is intended to help the learning institutions to transition to cleaner fuels. It will also reduce reliance on kerosene, and firewood, whose collection is fuelling deforestation. Of course, not enough tree branches fall freely in the forests or bushes and the high demand for firewood necessitates the cutting down of trees.In the last financial year, Sh2.5 billion was allocated to the project in a bid to make it mandatory for boarding schools to switch to cooking fuel that is eco-friendly. It will also be recalled that in February 2023, President Ruto issued a directive that all public boarding schools switch to cooking gas by 2025. The government should review its budget cuts and spare the allocation to this essential countrywide project.