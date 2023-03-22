Retain MPs’ oversight role in sale of public firms 

As the elected representatives of the people, the oversight role of the MPs over the management of public resources is cardinal.

It is not for nothing that Kenyans always come out in large numbers to elect their MPs, Senators, governors and ward reps. The MPs are mandated to make laws and safeguard the people’s interests.

It is, therefore, disconcerting to hear that the Cabinet has approved the Privatisation Bill, 2023, to give the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary powers to privatise state firms without Parliament’s approval. The government-sponsored Bill to be tabled soon seeks to shorten the process of selling parastatals.

If passed, which is quite likely, considering the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s domination of Parliament, it will strip the MPs of their oversight role in the sale of state-owned corporations.

The Treasury CS will take full control to formulate the government’s privatisation programme. Of course, this does not augur well for the country if the checks are dispensed with.

This bid to bypass Parliament in selling the parastatals could create a major loophole for corruption. While having to seek parliamentary approval may seem bureaucratic, it is vital, considering the endemic graft in the public sector.

Checks and balances

There is a need for checks and balances to ensure that public resources accumulated over a long time are not disposed of for a song.

The people’s representatives can enhance transparency by ensuring such transactions are above board. The MPs have over the years, through the Public Accounts Committee, scrutinised transactions and ended up unearthing plots to loot public resources.

The need to hasten the sale of parastatals is not a good enough reason to remove the MPs’ oversight in the management of public resources. When this idea was first touted, there was a public outcry, and for a good reason. There is some valid justification for the rejection of the privatisation Bill.