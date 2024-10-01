Retain Huduma Centres

The establishment of the Huduma Centres has greatly revolutionised and eased the delivery of public services. Whereas in the past, people had to go to different places to apply for documents, including national identity cards, today these are available at one centre.

In the old days, applicants had to go to government departments and sometimes queue for the whole day. Under the Huduma Centres, it is done in just a few hours. The centres also have seats for the comfort of the applicants as they wait to be served. They helped to do away with the long queues that were synonymous with public services. The revelation that the centres are facing bleak times due to a funding crisis is bad news, considering the convenience they provide.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi says a biting cash crisis could derail the government’s efforts to ease access to public services through the Huduma Centres. The ministry has been denied an annual allocation of Sh2 billion, hampering the establishment of modern centres.

These centres were conceived as one-stop shops for government services, across the country. However, no new centres have been set up, as the ministry is also reeling from the budget cuts necessitated by the rejection of the controversial Finance Bill, 2024.

There are only 57 Huduma Centres, with each of the 47 counties having one. Thanks to its huge population, the national capital, Nairobi, has five centres. Tharaka-Nithi has four, and Kiambu, Kajiado and Laikipia have two each.

CS Muturi says the ministry is seeking the help of MPs to finance through the NG-CDF the building of Huduma digital centres in the 290 constituencies at a cost of Sh84 million each. However, this is now in doubt as the High Court recently declared the NG-CDF unconstitutional.