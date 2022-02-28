Retain cheques, if needed

The revelation by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) that cheque transactions will not be phased out just yet shines a spotlight on the limitations of technology on financial inclusion and customer rights.

Digital transactions have, no doubt, stolen the show globally, displacing the old-fashioned and costly paper cheques. CBK data show the value of bank payments made through cheques has dipped by a whopping 35 percentage points over the past 10 years as preference shifted to digital payment platforms. According to the apex bank and industry regulator, the value of cheque transactions stood at 22 per cent of GDP in 2021, down from 57 per cent, or Sh1.8 trillion, in 2010.

With this enormous shift on the backdrop of a national policy towards a digital economy, the obvious expectation would be a total wipe-out of cheques as has happened in some jurisdictions, such as Namibia. The CBK, however, maintains that this will not happen in Kenya just yet and its position is justified.

We must not forget that digital payments have their limitations and cannot be unanimously trusted, as has been proven by multiple instances of vulnerability to system outages, cyberattacks and even fraud.

Victims of phishing and fraud have little trust in digital payments and would prefer to stick to the paper cheques, which guarantee them control of their bank accounts and transactions. It should also be noted that not all individual users or businesses have access to digital transaction platforms and ending the cheque option would exclude them financially.