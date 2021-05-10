Results show efforts put in the education sector

The release of Form Four examination results yesterday marks yet another milestone in the education calendar. The sector went through a major disruption last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic that saw schools closed for 10 months.

Form Four and Standard Eight candidates, as well as Grade Four pupils, resumed studies in October to complete the syllabus and prepare for the exams. But they learned under difficult and unusual circumstances.

Despite the enormous challenges, the Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education (KCSE) results were comparatively better this time round. Some 893 candidates scored grade A, up from 627 in 2019. Similarly, the number of candidates who obtained the minimum qualification for university education, C+, rose to 143,140 from 125,747. The lesson, as was the case with the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams released in March, is that the pandemic did not diminish the learners’ fighting spirit. The candidates, teachers and parents did exceedingly well in the circumstances to ensure quality of learning and performance in exams did not drop.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha and his team arguably did a commendable job to pull the sector through the exams and ensure other classes resumed studies uneventfully.

Good performance

The KCSE results presented a different trend this time round. The top two candidates, Simiyu Robin Wanjala and Wasonga Allan Udoma, were from ordinary secondary schools — Murang’a High and Agoro Sare High. This was a departure from the past when the best candidates came from national schools. The upshot is that any school is capable of producing top performers.

This can demystify the myth that top grades are only tenable in national schools. If this trend is sustained, it will reduce competition for Form One places in national schools. Indeed, the impetus for the ministry is to create many centres of excellence across the country through provision of adequate facilities and enforcement of quality standards.

Another notable development was the good performance by some candidates who had done poorly in Standard Eight. Several who scored below 200 marks in KCPE made significant leaps in high school, attaining at least a C+ in KCSE to enter university. The lesson is that the grade one attains at any stage does not necessarily define the future. Further, it’s a plus for teachers who handled those students; they helped the learners to discover their abilities and spurred them to excel. Indeed, that is what makes for value-addition in education.

Good indicator

Enrolment of boys and girls is evening out, standing at 380,327 (50.90 per cent) and 366,836 (49.10 per cent) respectively. This is a good indicator in terms of gender participation in education. Also, performance in subjects improved, with 19 recording better grades as compared to 16 previously.

Amidst all this, there were social issues that require serious and quick interventions. A total of 652 female candidates sat the exams in hospitals because they had given birth. This highlights a major threat to girls’ schooling. Notably, Prof Magoha instructed his technical officers to seize themselves of the problem and seek a solution. This is urgent. Teenage pregnancies, underage marriages and sexual harassment are some of the factors that impede girls’ access, participation and performance in education and, must therefore be curbed.

After the release of the results, the next step is transition to university and tertiary colleges. For sure, all the qualifiers are assured of places in the universities. For the past five years, universities have been operating below capacity because of fewer qualifiers, which arose from the strict controls in the administration of exams. Cheating and other irregularities that were widespread were contained and, correspondingly, the number of those attaining university entry grades dipped. Now, universities have a larger pool to pick from and certainly this will boost their enrolment.

In addition, the ministry has expanded technical and vocational training institutions in the past five years. Opportunities, therefore, exist for those who miss university places in the technical and other middle-level training institutions.

Attention now shifts to the Class of 2021, which will also go through a rat race given the Covid-19 disruption. But lessons learnt should enable the ministry to steer it to greater heights.