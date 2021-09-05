Restructure bursaries to ensure 100pc transition

The government’s campaign to enroll all Standard Eight leavers in Form One is a major step in achieving universal basic education. Education for All (EFA) initiative that commenced with the watershed global summit in Jomtien, Thailand, in 1990, committed all governments to provide access to quality learning to all eligible children for at least 12 years.

Unlike before when basic education was capped at primary level, the new thinking expanded this to Form Four or Grade 12 depending on the system a country pursued.

In Kenya, the government domiciled this through legislation and specifically the Constitution and Education Act 2013, which articulate the rights of all children to access basic education. This provides the reason why the government has to push all Standard Eight leavers to join secondary school.

Available statistics show that the government has achieved more than 80 per cent transition rate to secondary education, which is commendable. But the push is to record a 100 per cent transition.

Smooth transition

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has led the crusade, traversing the country, combing villages and alleys in urban slums to fish out those Form Ones who have not reported to school and literally dragging them to the respective institutions where they were admitted. Whereas this is commendable, it is not sustainable.

Thus, the government should develop a framework for achieving smooth transition from primary to secondary level. What is required is a structure that addresses reasons why some learners cannot enroll in secondary school even when they get admission.