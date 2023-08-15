Restricting ‘mitumba’ to revive textiles good

The most interesting thing about politics is the shifting alliances and frequent change of positions on issues. Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has cautioned Kenyans to prepare for more taxes on the popular mitumba (used clothes). This, yet in the run-up to last year’s general election, there was a heated exchange on the lucrative business when opposition leader Raila Odinga hinted at restricting the trade to revive the local textile industry.

Of course, CS Kuria was in the camp of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader William Ruto, who denounced Mr Odinga’s threat to ban mitumba. They accused him of referring to mitumba as dead people’s clothes. But now at the helm of the nation, President Ruto’s Trade minister has taken the same stance that got the opposition leader into the firing line.

Mr Kuria has declared the government’s intention to revive the ailing cotton industry. Although Mr Odinga was accused of being insensitive to the plight of the poor for this, the CS plans to impose a 25 per cent duty on imported garments.

There is nothing wrong with leaders changing their mind after realising that a position they may have taken earlier was wrong or not based on tangible grounds. Mr Kuria, just like Mr Odinga last year, is acknowledging the country’s potentially rich textile sector that has been stifled by imports. The industry should be expanded and the various collapsed firms revived and given incentives to reinvigorate their enterprises and create jobs for Kenyans.

This, Mr Kuria is convinced, will be realised if the trend of Kenyans preferring imported clothes is reversed by enabling the local industry to produce quality garments. What the CS is espousing is a drastic departure from the populist stance adopted by his political group in the run-up to the last elections.