Restrain the politicians making reckless claims

The season of political madness that is the run-up to elections has started with some people shooting their mouths off on the campaign trail.

However, as they exercise their freedom of expression, the speakers must resist the temptation to make baseless and reckless statements or incite others to violence. If they have any evidence of wrongdoing, it should be shared with security agencies, especially the police, and not peddled at public rallies.

Nondescript politician and businessman Stanley Livondo is in the eye of the storm following his recent inflammatory claim of an alleged plot to assassinate President Kenyatta.

This is a serious claim that should not have been so casually uttered in public. Anything that touches on the security of the Head of State is not an issue for mere politicking.

Yesterday, the Serious Crimes Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned Mr Livondo to tell them what he knows about the alleged plot to kill the President.

If, indeed, there were two such attempts on the President’s life, as Mr Livondo alleged, why did he sit on the information for years only to show up at a public function and purport to make the revelation? Being the host, and a responsible citizen, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has denounced the claims and called for Mr Livondo’s arrest.

Such remarks pose a threat to the maintenance of law and order. They also risk fomenting dissent and causing chaos at a time when bitterly antagonistic camps have emerged in pursuit of the people’s mandate to govern the country. This being an election year, when the politicians tend to throw caution to the wind in pursuit of self-gratification, security agencies must clamp down on those who brazenly break the law.