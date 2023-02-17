Restoring CAS position adds needless burden





One of the biggest perennial challenges for the government is the bloated public service. Indeed, this is what informed the constitutional amendment that fixed the number of Cabinet positions at about 20. Add a similar number of Principal Secretaries and the resources used to pay the huge salaries and allowances of these officials become a huge taxpayers’ burden.

Therefore, the Employment and Labour Relations Court ruling that has cleared the hiring of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) can only make matters worse. The court rejected the Law Society of Kenya’s (LSK) petition, stating that the Public Service Commission (PSC)’s hiring of the CAS is lawful.

Earlier, the High Court had declared the CAS position unconstitutional, arguing that its introduction had violated the spirit and letter of the supreme law of the land. It found that there was no public participation, as required by the Constitution before the creation of the jobs.

The problem with the CAS positions is that they have been used to reward election losers, political cronies and sycophants of the top leaders. One can foresee a repeat of this, with the losers in the last elections also benefiting from the ruling. After all, a bad precedent was set in the past appointments, which were meant to benefit a few individuals at public expense.

The court’s decision paves the way for the PSC to invite applications for the vacancies advertised last October, but halted after the LSK filed its suit.

The CAS will just create an additional bureaucratic layer that will add little to government’s efficiency, but will instead gobble up resources that could have been prudently used elsewhere. It will thus only increase the already bloated public wage bill. The LSK may have lost the suit, but its fears of a possible duplicity of roles of the CAS and principal secretaries, still hold water.