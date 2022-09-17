Respect key institutions to enhance rule of law

The Supreme Court has in the recent past come under severe criticism from politicians and lawyers who were dissatisfied with its rejection of a petition challenging President William Ruto’s election.

The strongest condemnation has come from the losing candidate, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga.

That is understandable, as the decision did not go his way, and he has every right to criticise the judgment.

Veteran lawyer and new Siaya Governor James Orengo, who was one of Raila’s advocates in the petition, particularly took exception to the Supreme Court’s use of what he felt was demeaning language when it rejected their evidence.

The apex court dismissed the evidence as “hot air”, a “red herring”, “wild goose chase”, “outright forgeries”, “fools’ errand”, “lost cause”, “vain attempt”, “worthless pursuit”, and “nonsense”.

The words, at face value, were harsh indeed. The time has come, however, to call a truce.

We must be careful as a country not to besmirch and undermine the reputation of vital institutions.

Pivotal role

The Supreme Court is particularly pivotal in the resolution of delicate disputes such as bitterly contested presidential petitions.

Mr Odinga’s team lauded the same apex court in 2017, when it nullified the presidential election, citing “illegalities and irregularities”.

Then, it won accolades worldwide for the feat, the first-ever on the continent. It is unfair to now drag it through the mud without producing demonstrable evidence of infiltration, as claimed.

The court has had to issue a stern warning to those ridiculing it on social media.

It is an important institution that should not be made look worthless. Those who feel aggrieved about its decisions can protest, but this must be done within the rule of law and exercised with decorum and restraint.

If the judges have done anything wrong, there is a procedure that should be followed. This is the setting up of a tribunal to look into the conduct of any judge. It is about due process.