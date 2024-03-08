Resolve volleyball row

The tiff between Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) and the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) — the body managing the sport globally — over technical support for the national women’s team is bad for the development for the game, and could affect the team’s preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games.

At the heart of this dispute is the composition of Kenya women’s team technical bench for the 2024 Olympic Games. KVF has insisted that the FIVB should include at least three local coaches chosen by the federation in the team’s technical bench.

In a push-and-pull that has gone on for three months, FIVB, which is providing the technical support, has insisted on two local assistant coaches as well as a fully-funded month-long training camp in Europe before the Paris Olympic Games.

Since 2021, FIVB has spent close to Sh100 million in the partnership, which has seen six coaches from Brazil seconded to the national team while only one local coach, Paul Bitok, has been given a chance in the set-up.

The aim of the programme is to have Kenya break the jinx in international competitions by qualifying for the knock-out rounds at the World Championships, or the Olympic Games.

Whereas the team did not achieve instant results at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and at the 2022 FIVB World Championships, there have been clear signs of improvement among players in terms of their technical knowledge, strength and conditioning.

As KVF advocates for more slots, its officials should be genuine in their quest for more capacity development by considering young and upcoming coaches.

KVF should not be seen to push for places that will in the end benefit joyriders to the Paris Olympics.