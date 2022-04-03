Resolve the crisis of fuel shortage, rising prices

There is a biting fuel shortage with long queues at petrol stations witnessed countrywide that has serious repercussions on the people. The filling stations that still have some stock are few and far between.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulation Authority (Epra) blames the fuel shortages, especially in the western and North Rift regions, on what it described as “unprecedented logistical constraints”. As a result, the independent dealers have run out of petroleum stocks.

According to Epra, it has, together with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining, oil marketers and other stakeholders, resolved the issues affecting fuel supply. They are now working to restore normality across the country. But although it has assured the public that there are enough supplies, and hence no need to panic, the sector is still jittery.

The sharp increase in fuel prices in many parts of the country has elicited fears of public transport operators increasing fares, including for buses, matatus and even boda boda. The problem has intensified in the past three or so days. In some places, a litre of petrol costs Sh200, up from the recommended Sh137.

Reports say motorists in areas such as the Kenya-Uganda, Kenya-Tanzania, Kenya-Ethiopia and even Kenya-Somalia borders have been crossing over to the neighbouring countries in search of fuel. The commodity is not just available there in plenty but is also cheaper. Super petrol smuggled from Somalia costs Sh128 per litre and it is even cheaper when sourced from Ethiopia, at Sh125.

As often happens during such crises, rumours and speculation abound. There have been reports that some dealers are hoarding fuel to force the government to release delayed subsidies. What is true, though, is that the government has rejected a proposal by oil marketing companies for a review of fuel prices every fortnight.