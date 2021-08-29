Resolve pay dispute to avert lecturers’ strike

By  Editorial

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has threatened to call its members to boycott teaching from this week.

At the heart of the dispute is the failure by public universities to pay new salaries, totaling Sh8.8 billion, agreed upon through a CBA.

Public universities are staring at a long-drawn lecturers’ strike if a salary payment dispute is not resolved quickly. The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has threatened to call its members to boycott teaching from this week, a development that is bound to deepen the crisis in the institutions of higher learning.

