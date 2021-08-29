Resolve pay dispute to avert lecturers’ strike

Public universities are staring at a long-drawn lecturers’ strike if a salary payment dispute is not resolved quickly. The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has threatened to call its members to boycott teaching from this week, a development that is bound to deepen the crisis in the institutions of higher learning.

At the heart of the dispute is the failure by public universities to pay new salaries, totaling Sh8.8 billion, agreed upon through collective bargaining agreement and on whose basis the National Treasury disbursed cash to the institutions for execution.

Lecturers’ strike has become all too common in public universities and the cumulative effect is disrupted academic programmes and diminished public confidence in the institutions. Together with other structural and administrative challenges, the strikes have created a negative image of public universities.

Many parents have now opted to pay for their children in private universities rather than send them to the public institutions where they take forever to complete studies and graduate with credible credentials.

Crisis in public universities is well-documented. All of them are facing a serious cash crunch. In fact, some are technically insolvent such that if they were private companies, they would have been forced to fold up. The reason for the financial crisis is attributed to unplanned expansion of the institutions without proper resourcing.

For a moment, the institutions were cushioned through the lucrative parallel programmes but have since collapsed. Added to this is poor management characterised, among others, by a bloated wage bill and poor resource utilisation.