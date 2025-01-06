Resolve major concerns as schools reopen

This is turning out to be a difficult time for the education sector as schools reopen for the first term of the new academic year. The challenges confronting the headteachers range from a shortage of classrooms to a cash crunch.

Millions of learners in primary and junior schools, and secondary schools have returned to institutions facing challenges that will hamper their operations. Some of the primary schools hosting the junior school do not have classrooms for Grade 9 learners.

And to compound matters, the schools have opened with only 50 per cent of the annual capitation due to them. Parliament wants the ministry to provide a comprehensive plan on how it intends to increase capitation to learners in the primary and secondary schools.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has confirmed that Sh48 billion due to schools will be disbursed this academic year. He has reiterated the government’s commitment to providing free and compulsory basic education to every child in public schools.

Also, some schools have not received textbooks under the government programme, as bookshops continue to turn away parents seeking to buy the learning materials.

It is worse for the parents of children in the 348 schools whose boarding facilities the Education ministry closed down for failing to meet safety standards. The government ordered their transfer to other schools.

There is also a healthcare crisis as the government has asked reluctant parents to register their children with Taifa Care as part of the transition to the Social Health Insurance Fund to replace the EduAfrya insurance cover.

And trouble looms as principals are defying the ministry’s directive against increasing fees. Some parents have been forced to part with additional fees of between Sh2,000 and Sh18,000.