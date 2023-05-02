Resolve land disputes to boost tea industry

Once a major foreign exchange earner for the country, the tea industry has been doing badly in recent times. The multinationals that have dominated the sub-sector over the years with plantations in the counties of Nandi, Kericho and Bomet have been facing tough times, especially with high production costs and politicians accusing them of exploiting workers.

As labour costs increase, companies have sought to mechanise tea picking. Although this cuts costs compared to manual plucking, introducing machines means laying off hordes of tea pickers. That irks the locals, especially politicians.

Also, the farms have been on the spot over the criminal conduct of managers embroiled in a sexual abuse and exploitation scandal that grabbed local and international headlines.

And now, a big battle looms between the multinationals and the National Land Commission (NLC). The agency has attempted to scrap its 999-year land leases and set them at 99 years to align with the Constitution. It allowed the tea-growing counties to resurvey the land to confirm the acreage. The counties want to hold any extra land in trust for communities.

But the victory for the counties is now on hold, following the Environment and Land Court’s suspension of the NLC directive. The counties had intended to increase land rates by 600 per cent and restore manual tea picking by a ratio of 40:60 per cent to mechanisation. The standoff persists.

The court’s decision followed a judicial review application by the multinationals, which are members of the Kenya Tea Growers Association (KTGA), filed two years ago. The Ministry of Lands and the county governments have, therefore, been ordered to halt the implementation of the NLC directive.